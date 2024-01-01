<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Dayton Front Doors

A New Entry Door Adds Elegance to Your Entrance

Like many other cities that date to the 1700s, Dayton has a diverse mix of home styles. More than 200 years of architectural trends brought Victorian, Jacobean, Queen Anne, Tudor, Craftsman, Bungalow and American Foursquare style homes, among many others.

The front entrances of these homes are equally eclectic. Front doors have the design flexibility to fit the architectural diversity. Exterior doors with glass or sidelights, double doors or classic solid doors in steel or fiberglass can complement the style of any era.

Commonly known as: entry doors, exterior doors, house doors, front entry doors, outside doors, entrance doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Front Doors With Sidelights

Working glass into your front entry is another timeless style. Sidelights on one or both sides of your doorway let you bring in more sunlight. They also present new design opportunities. An ornate entry door with sidelights and decorative glass creates a distinct front entrance. Doors with sidelights fit styles ranging from Victorian to Craftsman.

Double Entry Doors

Two doors at your front entrance create a wider opening and twice the visual impact. Double front doors create a focal point on the front of your home that boosts your curb appeal. They were a popular feature of Victorian style and other historic homes. Traditional double entry doors decorative, with multiple panels, applied moldings and carvings.

Wood-look Front Doors

Wood-look entry doors match many home styles and eras, from traditional to modern. A Craftsman style front door complements the Craftsman, Bungalow and American Foursquare style homes in the Five Oaks neighborhood. Fiberglass front doors in a wood-look finish are fitting houses from Huffman to Oregon.

Storm and Screen Doors

Dayton’s humid continental climate provides many summer days where you want to open up your home to some fresh air. It also provides an ideal environment for mosquitoes. Adding a storm door allows you to open up your entrance to the sunshine. For ventilation, you can turn it into a screen door to provide airflow while helping to prevent insects from entering.

Dayton Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

For entry doors with glass or sidelights, Low-E insulating glass can help keep your home more comfortable and your energy costs down.

Durable Materials

Fiberglass and steel entry doors are low-maintenance options that can help stand up to the changing weather patterns in the Dayton area These materials have long-lasting finishes to help resist wear from the sun and extreme temps.

Weather Protection

Storm doors help protect fiberglass and steel entry door frames from cold winters, humid summers and heavy precipitation. Preserve the look of your front door with a storm door to keep your main entrance looking great for years.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

