Like many other cities that date to the 1700s, Dayton has a diverse mix of home styles. More than 200 years of architectural trends brought Victorian, Jacobean, Queen Anne, Tudor, Craftsman, Bungalow and American Foursquare style homes, among many others.

The front entrances of these homes are equally eclectic. Front doors have the design flexibility to fit the architectural diversity. Exterior doors with glass or sidelights, double doors or classic solid doors in steel or fiberglass can complement the style of any era.

Commonly known as: entry doors, exterior doors, house doors, front entry doors, outside doors, entrance doors