Large Picture Window Springboro

This Springboro, Ohio homeowner wanted to open up their living space. Their existing window was a 3 wide double-hung that obstructed natural light and their sight of the backyard.

This customer's home incorporates many wood pieces, especially in the dining area. Our team matched the interior stain color to the rest of the home's wood. The Early American stain applied at the Pella factory ended up matching perfectly.

The results were truly amazing. The large, fixed window opened up the space, allowing for more light to come into the entire room. Now, the family can look out at the backyard and enjoy the sunlight all from the comfort of their dining area.