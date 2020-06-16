<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Large Picture Window Springboro

PostedbyDavid Shepard

on June 16, 2020

Before

Old 3 wide double hung window interior Springboro home

After

Large fixed window Springboro home interior after

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Springboro, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1978

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Dining Room

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

This Springboro, Ohio homeowner wanted to open up their living space. Their existing window was a 3 wide double-hung that obstructed natural light and their sight of the backyard.

This customer's home incorporates many wood pieces, especially in the dining area. Our team matched the interior stain color to the rest of the home's wood. The Early American stain applied at the Pella factory ended up matching perfectly.

The results were truly amazing. The large, fixed window opened up the space, allowing for more light to come into the entire room. Now, the family can look out at the backyard and enjoy the sunlight all from the comfort of their dining area.

