New Patio Doors Capture Natural Light & Lakeside View
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dayton
on April 19, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Jamestown, OH
Age of Structure:
1974
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room, Entry Door, and Back Porch
Products Used:
The owner of this Jamestown home turned to Pella to upgrade their existing doors and windows. Our team installed replacement specialty windows, in addition to a new entry door and sliding patio doors. The patio doors really opened up that area of the home to more natural light and provided the owner a picturesque portrait of the lake.
Project Gallery
