<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Patio Doors Capture Natural Light & Lakeside View

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dayton

on April 19, 2021

Interior view of Pella sliding patio doors in Jamestown home

Project Scope

The owner of this Jamestown home turned to Pella to upgrade their existing doors and windows. Our team installed replacement specialty windows, in addition to a new entry door and sliding patio doors. The patio doors really opened up that area of the home to more natural light and provided the owner a picturesque portrait of the lake.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now