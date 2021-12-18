New Pella Replacement Windows Complete Dayton Home Remodel
PostedbyDavid Shepard
on December 18, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Dayton, OH
Age of Structure:
1950
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedroom, Bathroom, Kitchen, and Dining Room
Products Used:
The owners of this home in Dayton, Ohio were looking to replace their older Pella windows with new updates that would still maintain the traditional design feel of their home.
As part of their home’s remodel, the owner opted to have new Pella Reserve replacement windows installed. We were happy to help transform the entire house with window replacements for the bathrooms, kitchen, bedrooms, and dining room. Take a peek at the project details below to learn more about Pella’s Reserve line of wood windows and how we found the perfect fit for these homeowners!
Project Details
REPLACEMENT WINDOW STYLE: CASEMENT WINDOWS
The majority of window replacements for this home in Dayton were casement windows. Capable of opening outward via their discreet side hinges, the casement windows at Pella of Dayton are available in a variety of colors, finishes, and materials.
For these homeowners, the dual color option of a white interior and brown exterior met two distinctive needs: open up the interior space and match the brick exterior for maximum curb appeal. As bedroom windows and living room windows, these casement windows offer a blend of increased natural light and the ability to optimize airflow during the warmer months.
REPLACEMENT WINDOW STYLE: AWNING WINDOWS
For the space over the kitchen sink, Pella of Dayton installed white awning windows. Awning windows swing outward from the bottom and are great for enhancing a home’s natural lighting. In particular, awning windows are helpful in small spaces that need a little ventilation with easy access.
Due to their small size, awning windows also work well as an addition to fixed windows, atop doors, and in series of multiples. Looking to add a little character? Adding custom grilles to your replacement windows can help keep your home feeling traditional, an option that these homeowners in Dayton utilized with great success.
Work with Pella of Dayton
We loved being a part of this Dayton, Ohio remodeling project. Curious about our replacement window offerings? Get in touch today to schedule a free in-home consultation!
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.