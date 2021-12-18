New Pella Replacement Windows Complete Dayton Home Remodel

The owners of this home in Dayton, Ohio were looking to replace their older Pella windows with new updates that would still maintain the traditional design feel of their home.

As part of their home’s remodel, the owner opted to have new Pella Reserve replacement windows installed. We were happy to help transform the entire house with window replacements for the bathrooms, kitchen, bedrooms, and dining room. Take a peek at the project details below to learn more about Pella’s Reserve line of wood windows and how we found the perfect fit for these homeowners!