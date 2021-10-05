<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Over-the-Sink Bay Window Brightens Kitchen

PostedbyDavid Shepard

on October 5, 2021

Before

Before photo of existing windows

After

After photo of new bay window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Yellow Springs, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1954

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Bay Windows

Our team was tasked with replacing the existing vinyl sliding window with a wood bay window. Adding the bay window really gave the kitchen a whole new look. Having the new window be wood with matching stain to the cabinets brought the whole room together.

