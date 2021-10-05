Over-the-Sink Bay Window Brightens Kitchen
PostedbyDavid Shepard
on October 5, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Yellow Springs, OH
Age of Structure:
1954
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen
Products Used:
Our team was tasked with replacing the existing vinyl sliding window with a wood bay window. Adding the bay window really gave the kitchen a whole new look. Having the new window be wood with matching stain to the cabinets brought the whole room together.
