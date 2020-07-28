Picturesque Patio Door Remodel

Together with this Dayton, Ohio, homeowner we replaced the home's existing patio door with in-swing french doors and surrounding casement windows. French patio doors facilitate a lovely, grand entrance to the home, and the complement of the casement windows creates a unique, compelling aesthetic.

We transitioned from a flat wall design with a sliding door to a bay style opening with doors and windows on each side.

The final result opened up the customers home and allows more light stream into the house. This completely changed the look of the deck from the exterior and truly gives the home a little something special.