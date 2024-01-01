<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Sliding Doors Have Modern Style and Modern Conveniences

Dayton is home to several historic neighborhoods, featuring residential architectural styles that span centuries. But no matter the age or era of the home, modern is the trend.

Sliding glass doors connect your home to your patio, with two large glass panels that let you admire the outdoors. One panel is fixed while the other glides smoothly along a track, providing easy operation. Since you don’t have to account for an inswing or outswing, you can use the extra space for furniture, decor and more.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Retractable Screen Doors*

Sliding screen doors are a standard on sliding patio doors but Rolscreen® retractable screens are trending in the Dayton area. A retractable screen door offers the same protection from insects as a sliding patio screen door with more convenient functionality. When not in use, it rolls away into a self-storage system to maximize the light coming in from both glass panels and give you a clear look at the outside.

Between-the-Glass Blinds

Sliding glass doors with built-in blinds are favored for their modern convenience in the Dayton area. With blinds on the inside, enclosed between two panes of glass, you get the same privacy and shade control as regular patio door blinds, but they are out of the way and protected from dust and damage.

Modern Sliding Glass Doors

Sliding patio doors give your home more space and natural light — two key characteristics of modern style. They bring modern design and functionality to traditional homes, like the refinished Victorians in the Huffman Historic District that blend classic character with modern convenience. Modern sliding doors are sleek and simple, with thin frames to maximize the glass and angular hardware to complement the clean lines.

Craftsman Sliding Doors

Contemporary Craftsman homes have a style that throws back to the originals seen in Grafton Hill and adds a modern touch. It’s a popular style found in new constructions as well as renovations of older Craftsman houses. Wood sliding glass doors with natural finishes have the Craftsman-style details to complement homes of any age.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Dayton Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps provide balanced insulation from the cool winters and muggy summers in Dayton.

Glass Glazing

Glazing on your patio door glass panels can help seal out the weather — including those bitter cold temps — and help you maintain a comfortable home climate.

Durable Materials

Wood with exterior aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low-maintenance materials that can stand up to all seasons.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Dayton expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

