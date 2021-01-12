Sliding Patio Doors Open Up Dayton Home
PostedbyDavid Shepard
on January 12, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Dayton, OH
Age of Structure:
2012
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio Door
Products Used:
Sliding Patio Doors and Architect Series Sliding Door
The customer contracted Pella to remove an existing wall of stationary windows and replace it with this four-panel sliding glass door leading directly to their patio. The finished product looks beautiful and is much more functional, providing the homeowner with direct access to their patio.
