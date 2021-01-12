<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Sliding Patio Doors Open Up Dayton Home

David Shepard

on January 12, 2021

Before

Before photo of existing wall of stationary windows

After

After photo of four-panel sliding glass doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Dayton, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    2012

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio Door

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors and Architect Series Sliding Door

The customer contracted Pella to remove an existing wall of stationary windows and replace it with this four-panel sliding glass door leading directly to their patio. The finished product looks beautiful and is much more functional, providing the homeowner with direct access to their patio.

