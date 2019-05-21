Stunning Piano Room Project
PostedbyDavid Shepard
on May 21, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Springboro, OH
Age of Structure:
1998
Area of Structure Involved:
Piano Room
Products Used:
The end result for this Springboro, Ohio, project was truly amazing. We installed a series of wood double-hung windows in the corner of the piano room and were able to give the customer elegant windows to match the elegancy of their grand piano.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.