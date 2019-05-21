<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Stunning Piano Room Project

Posted by David Shepard

on May 21, 2019

New wood double-hung windows inside a piano room

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Springboro, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1998

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Piano Room

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

The end result for this Springboro, Ohio, project was truly amazing. We installed a series of wood double-hung windows in the corner of the piano room and were able to give the customer elegant windows to match the elegancy of their grand piano.

Project Gallery

