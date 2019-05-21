<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Arch Top Window Replacement Brightens Up Bedroom

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dayton

on May 21, 2019

Before

Old arch-top bedroom window

After

Interior view of two new vinyl double-hung windows topped with an arch window.

Project Scope

These Washington Township, Ohio, homeowners were looking to replace their existing bedroom window unit with a similar design. Their existing unit was a wood window that was beginning to show signs of age, which is why they were seeking replacement.

We used vinyl to do the replacement but needed to make sure the work we did still matched the home and didn't look out of place next to the original windows.

We stayed true to the customers' original window design, but really opened up the windows by eliminating several rows of grilles. This allows more light to come in and gives the overall unit a brighter and more open look.

Project Gallery

