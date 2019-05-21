Vinyl Arch Top Window Replacement Brightens Up Bedroom

These Washington Township, Ohio, homeowners were looking to replace their existing bedroom window unit with a similar design. Their existing unit was a wood window that was beginning to show signs of age, which is why they were seeking replacement.

We used vinyl to do the replacement but needed to make sure the work we did still matched the home and didn't look out of place next to the original windows.

We stayed true to the customers' original window design, but really opened up the windows by eliminating several rows of grilles. This allows more light to come in and gives the overall unit a brighter and more open look.