Black Fiberglass Windows for Contemporary New Home
PostedbyRobert Riley
on May 14, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Marion, IA
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole House
Products Used:
Black fiberglass double-hung windows and sliding windows went into this new construction home in Marion, IA for a contemporary look. The black fiberglass windows contrast beautifully against the bright white interior of the home. The large fiberglass windows allow a lot of natural light into the open-concept layout for a bright and modern interior. Black sliding patio doors are used on the back of the house for easy access to the back yard.
Project Gallery
