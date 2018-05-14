<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Black Fiberglass Windows for Contemporary New Home

PostedbyRobert Riley

on May 14, 2018

Project Scope

Black fiberglass double-hung windows and sliding windows went into this new construction home in Marion, IA for a contemporary look. The black fiberglass windows contrast beautifully against the bright white interior of the home. The large fiberglass windows allow a lot of natural light into the open-concept layout for a bright and modern interior. Black sliding patio doors are used on the back of the house for easy access to the back yard.

