Black Windows in Contemporary Home on Lush Golf Course

This Waterloo, IA homeowner wanted to feature a unique and contemporary look throughout their new construction home. They wanted to have large expanses of glass to be able to take in the beautiful views of the golf course. This new construction home features stunning fiberglass casement and fixed windows. Immense eight-foot tall, fixed windows bring a timeless combination of utility and beauty. The back of the home features eight-foot black contemporary sliding patio doors that open to the light-infused sunroom. Our strong fiberglass windows allowed almost 300 square feet of glass space in the sun room, which is enclosed by eight foot tall casement windows. The fixed transom windows above the patio doors also help bring in more light to the living space.

We also installed a beautiful fiberglass entry door for this project.