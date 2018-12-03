Fiberglass Windows in Iowa City Cohousing Apartments
on December 3, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Iowa City, IA
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Community
Products Used:
This was a unique job because the owners of these new cohousing apartments in Iowa City wanted a fun way to distinguish between each building. We installed a mix of tan & black fiberglass casement windows. The large casement windows give the apartments a modern feel and allow plenty of natural light to stream through the windows.
We also installed fiberglass entry doors for this project. The new entry doors add a pop of color to the front of the apartments and really make it a focal point of the home.
Project Gallery
