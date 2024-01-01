Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in Eastern Iowa
Pella Windows & Doors of Eastern Iowa is your one-stop shop for new windows, patio doors, and entry doors. Our team works with homeowners and builders alike to find the right style and material for windows or doors for new home constructions.
From Cedar Falls, down I-380 to Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, casement and double-hung windows are popular. The Pella of Eastern Iowa team services the entire corridor, offering the knowledge to customize the windows and doors customized to the latest trends or your favorite styles.
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
