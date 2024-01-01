<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Save Space and Add More Natural Light with Sliding Doors

When space is at a premium, sliding doors are especially helpful. Because they glide along a track instead of swinging into or out of a room, it eliminates the need for clearance around the door, creating more usable floor space. Plus, they are less likely to carry snow or rain inside onto your flooring than their hinged counterparts, a plus for Iowa’s variable climate.

Sliding doors made of glass also help to welcome more natural light into your home with wide expanses of glass and the ability to add extra panels. The Cedar Valley region has seen an uptick in new construction, and of the new homes being built, contemporary, mission, and Prairie styles dominate the trends. Sliding doors are versatile and the variety of styling options available allow you to match your sliding door to your home style.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, sliding deck doors, gliding door, glass pocket door, accordion door, folding door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Custom Sizes and Multiple Panels

Don’t settle for the standard when it comes to your sliding doors. With Pella doors, you can customize the size and frame along with other options to fit your design, and then choose from a variety of pre-finished stains and colors. No matter your desired style — modern, traditional, or contemporary — there is a sliding door that can serve as the perfect finishing touch for your home.

Sliding Patio Door Options

The options for customizing your sliding door are plentiful and include color, style, and configuration. Black sliding patio doors are trending in popularity alongside black window frames to give a home a stark contrast and modern look. Waterloo and Cedar Falls homeowners seeking to create an elevated look are choosing a variety of sliding door options including multi-slide patio doors or folding doors. Sliding doors aren’t just for patios anymore, either.

Sliding Door Hardware

Add personality to a sliding door with great hardware. Typically the only visible hardware on a sliding door is the handle, but these handles can be customized to match your style and finish preferences. Sleek minimalist hardware in polished or satin nickel can complement a more modern aesthetic. Standard white on a white door ensures that the handle blends seamlessly into the look to minimize it against the background.

Modern and Contemporary Sliding Doors

Waterloo area homeowners, especially those who are first-time buyers, are often looking to update their home. Contemporary glass doors, with smart styling, clean sightlines, and virtually unlimited design choices, can help you achieve whatever style or aesthetic you desire for your home. Choose from a variety of wood types, colors, finishes, and hardware to add personality to your doors and complement whatever design choices you already have in place.

Product Lines

Waterloo Climate Recommendations

Insulating Glass

Pella® offers windows and doors with Advanced Low-E Insulating Glass and AdvancedComfort Low-E Insulating Glass, both with argon, to help keep your home insulated from Waterloo’s chilly winters and moderate summers.

Help Keep Out Cold Air

Waterloo is no stranger to cold temperatures in the winter months. If you want to help keep the cold air out, invest in Impervia® sliding doors. They are energy efficient and will help block the cold air from breaching the warmth of your home.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and sliding patio doors, is durable enough to help withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Eastern Iowa expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

