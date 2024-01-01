When space is at a premium, sliding doors are especially helpful. Because they glide along a track instead of swinging into or out of a room, it eliminates the need for clearance around the door, creating more usable floor space. Plus, they are less likely to carry snow or rain inside onto your flooring than their hinged counterparts, a plus for Iowa’s variable climate.

Sliding doors made of glass also help to welcome more natural light into your home with wide expanses of glass and the ability to add extra panels. The Cedar Valley region has seen an uptick in new construction, and of the new homes being built, contemporary, mission, and Prairie styles dominate the trends. Sliding doors are versatile and the variety of styling options available allow you to match your sliding door to your home style.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, sliding deck doors, gliding door, glass pocket door, accordion door, folding door