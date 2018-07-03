Wood Hinged Patio Door Improves Functionality
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Eastern Iowa
on July 3, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Iowa City, IA
Age of Structure:
1990's
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio Area
Products Used:
For this patio door replacement the customer wanted a door that was going to improve the aesthetic of the home. The customer chose to use a wood patio door with white exterior paint. The new patio door brought a new aesthetic to the patio while also improving energy efficiency. The customers were happy with the performance, functionality, and beauty of their new patio door.
Project Gallery
