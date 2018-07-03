<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Hinged Patio Door Improves Functionality

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Eastern Iowa

on July 3, 2018

Wood Hinged Patio Door Replacement

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Iowa City, IA

  • Age of Structure:

    1990's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio Area

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

For this patio door replacement the customer wanted a door that was going to improve the aesthetic of the home. The customer chose to use a wood patio door with white exterior paint. The new patio door brought a new aesthetic to the patio while also improving energy efficiency. The customers were happy with the performance, functionality, and beauty of their new patio door.

Project Gallery

