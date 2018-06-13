Wood Windows Match Contemporary Stone House

A variety of casement and awning wood windows were used throughout this new contemporary stone home in Cedar Falls, IA. A unique combination of wood awning and casement windows made up large picture windows in the back corner of the home, giving the homeowners unobstructed sight lines and natural light from both directions. The wood interior of the windows were pine and exterior cladding was used to help protect the windows from the elements. Energy efficiency and noise reduction were important to the homeowners so they chose triple-pane glass for their new wood windows. A hinged patio door with between-the-glass shades was also added to the new home.