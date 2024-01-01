Eastern Shore Double-Hung Windows
Versatile Double-Hung Windows Welcome Coastal Breezes Into Eastern Shore Homes
Along Delaware’s Eastern Shore, you’ll find a mix of beautiful historic homes and equally stunning new constructions. Some of these new homes were designed to look historic, while others embrace a contemporary style. From traditional Craftsmans in Milton and modern ranches in Lewes, to recently renovated waterfront Cape Cods in Rehoboth Beach and ultra-contemporary Shingle-styles in South Bethany — this architectural variety is no match for the adaptability and timelessness of double-hung windows.
Also known as sash windows, double-hung windows feature two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame, so you can open the top or bottom sash for enhanced ventilation. Beyond the additional airflow, their ease-of-operation and timeless look make double-hung windows a popular pick among Eastern Shore homeowners.
Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Historic Style
Unique Grille Patterns
Grilles are an important stylistic component of your windows, and ultimately, your home — they can reinforce its historic integrity or enhance its contemporary feel. Eastern Shore residents prefer to achieve their style goals with unique choices, opting for Cross, Special and Top Row patterns in favor of Traditional.
Modern Customizations
As the influence of contemporary architecture continues to sweep up and down the Eastern Shore, so do window customizations that reinforce this style. Think: sleek black finishes, matte black hardware and minimalist grille patterns that still provide the look of individual window panes, but in a modern way.
Fiberglass Windows
Because highly durable, energy-efficient fiberglass holds its own exceptionally well against the Eastern Shore’s salty coastal air and sometimes-turbulent weather, it’s a smart choice for residents looking to replace their windows. With fiberglass double-hung windows, you can feel assured that your home is getting a boost in style and performance.
Eastern Shore Climate Recommendations
Salty Air
In coastal areas like the Eastern Shore, windows are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. With durable materials like fiberglass or vinyl, your double-hung windows can better maintain their integrity.
Low-E Protection
Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with Low-E glass panes may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.
Durable Materials
Seasonal temperature fluctuations mean Eastern Shore homes experience it all — from warm, humid summers to chilly winters. Wood with exterior aluminum cladding is a resistant material that can stand up to the extremes in any season.
