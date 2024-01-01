Along Delaware’s Eastern Shore, you’ll find a mix of beautiful historic homes and equally stunning new constructions. Some of these new homes were designed to look historic, while others embrace a contemporary style. From traditional Craftsmans in Milton and modern ranches in Lewes, to recently renovated waterfront Cape Cods in Rehoboth Beach and ultra-contemporary Shingle-styles in South Bethany — this architectural variety is no match for the adaptability and timelessness of double-hung windows.

Also known as sash windows, double-hung windows feature two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame, so you can open the top or bottom sash for enhanced ventilation. Beyond the additional airflow, their ease-of-operation and timeless look make double-hung windows a popular pick among Eastern Shore homeowners.

Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows