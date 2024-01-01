<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Eastern Shore Sliding Glass Doors

Versatile Sliding Glass Doors for Lewes Homes

As the “first town in the first state,” Lewes is home to plenty of historic and traditional homes, yet all along the Eastern Shore and even in Lewes, beautifully constructed new homes continue to appear. Homes along the Eastern Shore, whether vintage or new construction, have a traditional appeal. Consisting of two full-length glass panels, one of which glides open along a track, sliding glass doors can be styled to suit new and historic homes alike. From Milton to Rehoboth Beach, sliding glass doors allow Eastern Shore homeowners to take in the natural beauty of their coastal surroundings. 

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door, gliding patio door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Modern Sliding Glass Doors

Bring a contemporary edge to a traditional home with a modern sliding glass door. Pella Architect Series® wood sliding patio doors with contemporary styling feature sleek lines, minimalist hardware and maximum glass.

Sliding Screen Doors

Sliding screen doors allow homeowners to enjoy the benefits of mild weather without the distraction of unwanted bugs and pests. During the Eastern Shore’s hot summers, a sliding screen door can help keep homes cool by allowing pleasant ocean breezes to roll in

Large Sliding Glass Doors

Whether a rambling ranch in Milton or a beautiful new beachfront home in Rehoboth Beach, a large sliding glass door allows homeowners to maximize the amount of light entering their space as well as establish a clear connection with the outdoors. Made from wood, fiberglass or vinyl, Pella sliding patio doors are made to order in a range of standard and custom sizes for the most precise fit that suits your unique home.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Eastern Shore Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps provide balanced insulation from cool winters and hot summers.

Salty Air

In coastal climates close to water, your patio doors are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects.

Durable Materials

Thanks to its location in the mild subtropical climate zone, the Eastern Shore experiences seasonal fluctuations in temperatures. Wood with exterior aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low-maintenance materials that can stand up to all seasons.

