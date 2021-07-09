Tips for Adding a Contemporary Touch to Your Historic Eastern Shore Home

Open concept floor plans are not a new trend, but they don’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon. It’s not difficult to understand why. If you own a small home, an open layout can help make any space feel larger while giving that space a relaxed and casual vibe. Not everyone can afford to remove walls in their home to open things up, but there are smaller changes you can make to increase the sense of space in your home to give a more modern feel.

You can start with the furniture. More than a few homeowners have grown accustomed to having furniture sets for each room. Today’s new homeowners tend to take a different approach, finding pieces that enhance the space but with little concern for finding a matching set. Rethinking the furniture you are using and removing pieces can help breathe life into a room. Don’t feel tied to a furniture set when you only need a few pieces to create the right atmosphere.