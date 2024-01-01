Knoxville Bifold Patio Doors
Connect Your Home to the Outdoors with Bifold Doors
Knoxville has the nation’s largest concentration of Victorian-style homes and has many homes listed on the national register of historic places. Fort Sanders, one of the oldest residential areas in Knoxville, has many admirably renovated historic homes intermixed with newer Victorian-, Bungalow-, and Craftsman-style homes.
Bifold patio doors match your home’s classic charm while giving you a more functional, open living space. With bifold doors, two or more glass door panels are hinged together and open up like an accordion to turn a glass wall into a wide entrance that seamlessly connects your indoor and outdoor entertaining areas.
Commonly known as: exterior bifold doors, folding patio doors, concertina doors, accordion doors, bifold patio doors
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.