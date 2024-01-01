Knoxville French Doors
French Doors are a Popular Addition to Knoxville Patios
With hinges on the sides and a wide center opening, French patio doors connect your indoor entertaining area to your patio. The classic design of French patio doors adds elegance to your back entrance and fits all styles of homes, including the variety of historic homes found around Knoxville. From the Georgian-style homes in the oldest part of the city, to the large concentrations of Victorian and Craftsman styles built a century later, the timeless style of French doors makes them a popular pick in the region.
French doors also offer design flexibility. You can get single or double French doors with either an inswing or outswing—whatever best fits your space. With double French doors, you have the option to make one door stationary, so only one door opens while the other stays fixed.
Commonly known as: hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door
Popular Local Trends & Styles
White French Doors
Screen* Doors for French Doors
Solid Wooden French Doors
Double French Doors
*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.
Eastern Tennessee Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Weather Protection
Durable Materials
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.