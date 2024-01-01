<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Knoxville French Doors

French Doors are a Popular Addition to Knoxville Patios

With hinges on the sides and a wide center opening, French patio doors connect your indoor entertaining area to your patio. The classic design of French patio doors adds elegance to your back entrance and fits all styles of homes, including the variety of historic homes found around Knoxville. From the Georgian-style homes in the oldest part of the city, to the large concentrations of Victorian and Craftsman styles built a century later, the timeless style of French doors makes them a popular pick in the region.

French doors also offer design flexibility. You can get single or double French doors with either an inswing or outswing—whatever best fits your space. With double French doors, you have the option to make one door stationary, so only one door opens while the other stays fixed.

Commonly known as: hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

White French Doors

White exterior frames and trim on windows and doors are core elements of this region’s most common home styles. White French patio doors provide contrast to the colorful palettes of Victorian houses. With wooden interiors and aluminum cladding on the exterior, Exterior French doors provide the option to choose different colors and stains to match your home inside and out.

Screen* Doors for French Doors

Screens are commonly seen on sliding glass doors. They’re also available on French patio doors so you can get some fresh air but keep the insects out. Aesthetics are a big concern for homeowners who choose exterior French doors. High-transparency screens are made of a finer fabric than standard screens. They’re practically invisible from the yard, so the screen door doesn’t take away from the elegance of your home’s exterior or impact the view from the inside.

Solid Wooden French Doors

Wooden French doors are very customizable with different stains and finishes. To upgrade your home, consider a solid wood french door with between-the-glass blinds or shades and decorative grilles. Pella® Lifestyle Series wood patio doors add style, privacy and energy efficiency to your home. Using a Victorian grille pattern on your wooden french doors can unify your home’s design.

Double French Doors

Double French doors create big openings, which can enhance the flow of your space. Hand-crafted wood double french doors make a grand entrance to your home or serve as a gracious welcome to your outdoor living space. Double french doors allow a lot of air and light into the house. Victorian homes sporting wrap-around porches often use double french doors.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Eastern Tennessee Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

SunDefense® Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the dry summer heat.

Weather Protection

Prepare wood doors for humid summers. EnduraClad® and EnduraClad® Plus exterior finishes resist fading and look great for years.

Durable Materials

Warm summers wet winters bring a lot of moisture to the region. Wood with aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low maintenance and can stand up to the humid weather and keep your doors looking great.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows and Doors of Eastern Tennessee expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

