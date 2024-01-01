With hinges on the sides and a wide center opening, French patio doors connect your indoor entertaining area to your patio. The classic design of French patio doors adds elegance to your back entrance and fits all styles of homes, including the variety of historic homes found around Knoxville. From the Georgian-style homes in the oldest part of the city, to the large concentrations of Victorian and Craftsman styles built a century later, the timeless style of French doors makes them a popular pick in the region.

French doors also offer design flexibility. You can get single or double French doors with either an inswing or outswing—whatever best fits your space. With double French doors, you have the option to make one door stationary, so only one door opens while the other stays fixed.

Commonly known as: hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door