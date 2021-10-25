Awning Windows Fit for Fort Worth Homes
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Fort Worth
on October 25, 2021
There are many architectural styles to be found across Fort Worth neighborhoods. And as many homeowners are building their dream homes, the variety becomes more diversified. Awning windows are a great choice for nearly any style of home. These windows can be traditional with beautiful wood in a Spanish-style home, or more minimal and modern for a Mid-Century vibe.
Awning windows are hinged at the top and open out similar to a casement window. Traditionally awning windows are placed above or below another window or over a door to allow for increased sunlight and ventilation.
Accentuate Your Style with Awning Windows
As mentioned above, awning windows are a flexible window style and are suited for nearly any type of architecture. Mediterranean-style and traditional brick homes are popular across Fort Worth. Wooden awning windows complement the beautiful detail and craftsmanship that goes into the architecture of these homes. When you choose a wood window, there are many different options for interior and exterior finishes to choose from. A rich dark finish or classic Chesnut finish would pair perfectly with a brick exterior.
For Mid-Century or modern-type homes, awning windows with clean sight lines can complete the look. Many homeowners with modern homes opt for fiberglass awning windows that have minimal framing to use the maximum amount of glass possible. Focusing on an even more modern style, consider stacking multiple awning windows to create a functional focal point.
Customize Your Awning Window for Fort Worth Weather
One of the best things about awning windows is that they are functionally designed to protect your home from rain. Since these windows are hinged at the top, a barrier is created allowing rainfall to trickle off. This means homeowners can keep their windows open during a humid summer Texas storm. And since precipitation is present during all Fort Worth’s seasons, homeowners won’t have to comprise with needing to keep the windows closed for fear of having rain enter their home.
Fiberglass windows are a great choice for the subtropical climate of Fort Worth. Fiberglass is another material that can withstand the elements and is low maintenance. Vinyl is another affordable and low-maintenance option that really holds up against the elements. With fiberglass and vinyl, there is no need to worry about fading or refinishing.
Add Character with Customizations
With the ability to customize nearly any part of your awning window, adding character to your home is easy. No matter if you’re looking to keep it traditional with classic hardware to match your wood windows, or try mixing metals in your hardware for a modern approach, nearly any combination can be created. The addition of a grille is an easy way to create visual interest across your home as well. There are many types of grilles to choose from including Traditional, Prairie Lite and even custom grilles.
When you’re ready to consider awning windows for your new construction or home renovation, the Pella Windows & Doors of Fort Worth team is there to help you every step of the way. Our team of expert professionals knows the ins and outs of Fort Worth trends and weather considerations to ensure you get the best windows for your home.
