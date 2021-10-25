Awning Windows Fit for Fort Worth Homes

There are many architectural styles to be found across Fort Worth neighborhoods. And as many homeowners are building their dream homes, the variety becomes more diversified. Awning windows are a great choice for nearly any style of home. These windows can be traditional with beautiful wood in a Spanish-style home, or more minimal and modern for a Mid-Century vibe.

Awning windows are hinged at the top and open out similar to a casement window. Traditionally awning windows are placed above or below another window or over a door to allow for increased sunlight and ventilation.