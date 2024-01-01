The Fort Worth housing market continues to grow, diversifying the area with a variety of architectural styles, from ranch-style homes to Mediterranean-inspired mansions. Awning windows are ideally suited for such an environment, where homeowners can embrace the exquisite craftsmanship of a traditional awning window or go for a more minimalist approach by incorporating an awning window with smart styling and clean sightlines.

Hinged at the top, awning windows open out like a casement, but are often placed above or below other windows and over doors for additional ventilation and light.

Commonly known as: crank out window, retractable window, top hung window, top hinged window