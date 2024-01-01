<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fort Worth Bifold Patio Doors

Connect Your Home to the Outdoors with Bifold Doors

Embrace the outdoors and connect your outside patio area to your indoor living space with bifold doors. Pella multi-panel doors stack neatly to the side, allowing people to move freely between the indoors and outdoors, perfect for high traffic areas where you’ll be entertaining guests. Bifold patio doors also contribute the type of unique architectural look and feel that Fort Worth homeowners covet, providing a distinctive blend of style, comfort, and function.

From the ranch-style homes of Arlington Heights to the large historic homes of the Far West, bifold patio doors allow you to effectively blur the line between the indoors and outdoors.

Commonly known as: exterior bifold doors, folding patio doors, concertina doors, accordion patio doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Mid-Century Modern Homes

Mid-century modern homes are not quite as popular in Fort Worth as ranch-style homes, but homeowners have continued to embrace the style’s signature clean lines and subtle elegance, nonetheless. Bifold patio doors create a functional wall of glass that opens up your Mid-century modern home, placing a special emphasis on indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Multi-Panel Bifold Patio Doors

Fort Worth homeowners who covet customization make a perfect match for Pella. Our bifold patio doors can be customized to suit the needs and size of your space, regardless of the style of your home. Choose up to 10 panels for your bifold patio doors. You can also choose how the doors function, as the folding door panels can either travel to one side or part in the middle.

Ranch-Style

Texas boasts the most ranches of any state in the country, so it should come as no surprise that ranch-style homes are among the most popular architectural styles for Fort Worth homeowners. Bifold patio doors can bring more natural light into the interior rooms of your ranch-style home, in addition to allowing people to move indoors and outdoors more easily.

Integral Light Technology® Grilles

Grilles provide the appearance of individual window panes within the glass of bifold patio doors, enhancing your home’s overall architectural style as a result. Pella offers Integral Light Technology® square profile grilles permanently bonded to the inside and outside of the glass with a non-glare spacer in between, providing a more authentic look.

Product Lines

Fort Worth Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

SunDefense® Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the dry summer heat

Wood Door Frames

Design your home to be more wind resistant with wood frames, reducing the chances of damage to your home during high-wind weather events.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

