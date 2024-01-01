Embrace the outdoors and connect your outside patio area to your indoor living space with bifold doors. Pella multi-panel doors stack neatly to the side, allowing people to move freely between the indoors and outdoors, perfect for high traffic areas where you’ll be entertaining guests. Bifold patio doors also contribute the type of unique architectural look and feel that Fort Worth homeowners covet, providing a distinctive blend of style, comfort, and function.

From the ranch-style homes of Arlington Heights to the large historic homes of the Far West, bifold patio doors allow you to effectively blur the line between the indoors and outdoors.

Commonly known as: exterior bifold doors, folding patio doors, concertina doors, accordion patio doors