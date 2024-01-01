Fort Worth Bifold Patio Doors
Connect Your Home to the Outdoors with Bifold Doors
Embrace the outdoors and connect your outside patio area to your indoor living space with bifold doors. Pella multi-panel doors stack neatly to the side, allowing people to move freely between the indoors and outdoors, perfect for high traffic areas where you’ll be entertaining guests. Bifold patio doors also contribute the type of unique architectural look and feel that Fort Worth homeowners covet, providing a distinctive blend of style, comfort, and function.
From the ranch-style homes of Arlington Heights to the large historic homes of the Far West, bifold patio doors allow you to effectively blur the line between the indoors and outdoors.
Commonly known as: exterior bifold doors, folding patio doors, concertina doors, accordion patio doors
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Mid-Century Modern Homes
Multi-Panel Bifold Patio Doors
Ranch-Style
Integral Light Technology® Grilles
Fort Worth Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Wood Door Frames
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.