Black Casement Windows and Sliding Patio Door for Colleyville, TX Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Fort Worth
on August 8, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Colleyville, TX
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole home
Products Used:
The large wood casement windows in this new construction Colleyville, TX home are a focal point. The windows have a black exterior and integral light technology (ILT) grilles. The windows allow light into the home while the grilles provide a traditional style to the home. The home also features a 4-panel multi-slide patio door. This allows the owners to entertain both inside and outside. Thank you to Providential Custom Homes for helping with this amazing home.
Project Gallery
