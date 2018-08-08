Black Casement Windows and Sliding Patio Door for Colleyville, TX Home

The large wood casement windows in this new construction Colleyville, TX home are a focal point. The windows have a black exterior and integral light technology (ILT) grilles. The windows allow light into the home while the grilles provide a traditional style to the home. The home also features a 4-panel multi-slide patio door. This allows the owners to entertain both inside and outside. Thank you to Providential Custom Homes for helping with this amazing home.