Blur the line between the indoors and outdoors with sliding patio doors. Whether you are living in a ranch-style home in the suburbs of Plano, Bedford, and Mesquite or the mid-century modern designs of Highland Park, Fort Worth homeowners can incorporate sliding patio doors into their home to save space and create an outdoor extension into their backyard, porch, or balcony.

Made from two or more panels of glass that glide on a track, sliding patio doors also allow you to take in your natural surroundings and bring more natural light into your home.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, sliding balcony doors, gliding door, glass pocket door, folding door, bypass sliding door