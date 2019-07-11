<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Casement Windows in Amarillo New Construction Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Fort Worth

on July 11, 2019

dallas home with new wood casement windows living room

Project Scope

Wood casement windows with black exterior aluminum cladding are featured throughout this stunning new construction home in Amarillo, TX. The large casement windows found throughout flood the open floor concept with natural light. Sliding patio doors open up to the back patio that has the ideal outdoor entertaining layout. We worked with Eric White from Old World Construction to find the perfect windows and doors for this gorgeous home.

Project Gallery

