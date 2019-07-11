<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Products for Amarillo New Construction Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Fort Worth

on July 11, 2019

Amarillo whole home wood window and door installation

Project Scope

The builder of this new construction home in Amarillo, TX wanted wood casement windows with exterior aluminum cladding throughout. Brown sliding patio doors match the windows and make outdoor entertaining a breeze. The windows and patio doors feature grilles between-the-glass which makes cleaning very easy. Thank you to Llano Construction for the working on this project with us.

Project Gallery

