Wood Products for Amarillo New Construction Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Fort Worth
on July 11, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Location:
Amarillo, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The builder of this new construction home in Amarillo, TX wanted wood casement windows with exterior aluminum cladding throughout. Brown sliding patio doors match the windows and make outdoor entertaining a breeze. The windows and patio doors feature grilles between-the-glass which makes cleaning very easy. Thank you to Llano Construction for the working on this project with us.
Project Gallery
