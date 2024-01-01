<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Cincinnati Bifold Patio Doors

Bifold Doors Connect Your Home to the Outdoors

Cincinnati has an impressive collection of historic architecture and is home to one of the largest historic districts in the country, Over-the-Rhine. These impeccably renovated traditional homes are intermixed with more modern styles like Craftsman, mid-century modern, and modern farmhouses.

Bifold patio doors fit these modern trends by creating a large glass wall on the back of the home. Two or more glass door panels are hinged together and open up like an accordion to turn a glass wall into a wide entrance that seamlessly connects your indoor and outdoor entertaining areas.

Commonly known as: exterior bifold doors, folding patio doors, concertina doors, accordion patio doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Mid-Century Modern Homes

Mid-century modern is a broad style that covers everything from architecture to interior decor. This simple design favors modern, clean lines and open living spaces to connect your home inside and out. Mid-century modern homes have large walls of glass, created by both windows and doors. Bifold doors fit both the look and the essence of mid-century modern style, creating a functional wall of glass that opens up your home to the outdoors.

Modern Farmhouse Style

Many Cincinnati homeowners are getting back to their rural, Midwestern roots by turning the interior of their home into a modern farmhouse. This reclaimed, renovated look incorporates wood elements and muted color palettes. Bifold patio doors can brighten up a modern farmhouse kitchen or dining area. Rustic pine or mahogany frames can be stained to match your interior trim or painted white or another light color for that cozy, country look.

Victorian Style

Columbia-Tusculum is the oldest neighborhood in Cincinnati, featuring a variety of traditional homes dating back to the mid-1800s. Some of the most notable homes are Victorians, a popular style throughout the city. Accordion-style patio doors with Victorian grilles can create a glass wall that matches your home’s classic charm while giving you a more functional, open living space.

Wooden Patio Doors

Wood is the material of choice for patio doors in the Greater Cincinnati area because it blends into the fabric of historic homes as well as more modern styles. With the addition of grilles, wooden bifold patio doors can look like classic double French doors. For a more modern look, go with minimalist wood frames and clean, undivided glass panels.

Product Lines

Cincinnati Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps provides balanced insulation from colder winters and moderate summers.

Weather Protection

Ensure your home’s wooden bifold doors are prepared for the seasons. Wood patio doors with exterior aluminum cladding can help protect your home from the elements.

Glass Glazing

Glazing on your patio door glass panels can help seal out the weather — including those harsh temperatures — and help you maintain a cool and comfortable home climate.

