High School Students Build Tiny House with Pella Windows

Students in Brad Williams’ architecture class at Sycamore High School are currently building a tiny house designed by past student Allison Flavin.

About two years ago, inspired by television shows that popularized the small living concept, Allison designed a tiny house for her architecture class. She took it a step further and suggested building her design to scale as part of the class.

Williams loved the idea; however, he soon realized the project would take longer than a semester and require additional money.

For the past two years his students have been hands-on building parts of the house while simultaneously fundraising and asking local businesses to donate any building materials.