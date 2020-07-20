Loveland House Lifestyle Series

For this Loveland, Ohio homeowner, we installed windows from the Lifestyle Series, featuring the durability of wood combined with excellent performance. We also included fabric shades between-the-glass, matching the decorative elements of the home.

The homeowner opted for Morning Sky Gray as their exterior color, getting rid of their previous mix and match style in favor of a uniform look. The owner wanted to complete their home's aesthetic and provide a stylish refresh to match the existing Pella windows.

After install, the homeowner was thrilled with the refreshed, cohesive look.