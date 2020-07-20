Loveland House Lifestyle Series
on July 20, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Loveland, OH
Age of Structure:
1990
Area of Structure Involved:
The whole home with the exception of the front of the house
Products Used:
Casement Windows, Hinged French Patio Doors, and Lifestyle Series
For this Loveland, Ohio homeowner, we installed windows from the Lifestyle Series, featuring the durability of wood combined with excellent performance. We also included fabric shades between-the-glass, matching the decorative elements of the home.
The homeowner opted for Morning Sky Gray as their exterior color, getting rid of their previous mix and match style in favor of a uniform look. The owner wanted to complete their home's aesthetic and provide a stylish refresh to match the existing Pella windows.
After install, the homeowner was thrilled with the refreshed, cohesive look.
Before
After
Before
After
