Loveland House Lifestyle Series

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

on July 20, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Loveland, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1990

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    The whole home with the exception of the front of the house

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Hinged French Patio Doors, and Lifestyle Series

For this Loveland, Ohio homeowner, we installed windows from the Lifestyle Series, featuring the durability of wood combined with excellent performance. We also included fabric shades between-the-glass, matching the decorative elements of the home. 

The homeowner opted for Morning Sky Gray as their exterior color, getting rid of their previous mix and match style in favor of a uniform look. The owner wanted to complete their home's aesthetic and provide a stylish refresh to match the existing Pella windows. 

After install, the homeowner was thrilled with the refreshed, cohesive look. 

Before

Loveland Home Exterior Before

After

Loveland Home Exterior After Lifestyle

Before

Loveland Home Exterior Before 2

After

Loveland Home Interior After Lifestyle
Loveland Home Interior After Lifestyle 2
Loveland Home Interior Door Wall

