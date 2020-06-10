<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Over the Rhine Cincinnati: Architect Series

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

on June 10, 2020

Before

Cincinnati Patio Casement Before Interior

After

Cincinnati Patio Casement After Interior Two

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Cincinnati, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1880

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Awning Windows, Casement Windows, and Architect Series

These Cincinnati, Ohio customers sought an enclosed patio to provide more space in their downtown townhome that could be used during any season. 

Because their property is located in an urban area, the owners wanted a product that would complement the aesthetics of the surrounding historic architecture. 

Together, Pella and the customers ultimately chose Pella Architect Series wood windows over Awnings for a truly timeless look. These windows not only allow the owners to keep their amazing view, but also facilitate great airflow during warmer seasons.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now