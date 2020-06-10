Over the Rhine Cincinnati: Architect Series

These Cincinnati, Ohio customers sought an enclosed patio to provide more space in their downtown townhome that could be used during any season.

Because their property is located in an urban area, the owners wanted a product that would complement the aesthetics of the surrounding historic architecture.

Together, Pella and the customers ultimately chose Pella Architect Series wood windows over Awnings for a truly timeless look. These windows not only allow the owners to keep their amazing view, but also facilitate great airflow during warmer seasons.