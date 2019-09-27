Pella Windows & Doors of Greater Cincinnati Introduces New Experience Center

The new Experience Center officially opened in August and took approximately 5 months to complete. Built around functionality and flexibility, the new Pella Experience Center is designed to create a personalized shopping experience for each customer. Pella Design Consultants are able to curate product selections and demonstrate product comparisons. Within the Experience Center customers can operate fully functional window and door products allowing them to experience the difference in performance and design offered by Pella.

The new design is an expression of Pella’s vision to go beyond what meets the eye. Bright, light and modern, the Experience Center showcases Pella’s state-of-the-art craftsmanship and style expertise. The architectural design creates manageable product showcase areas that naturally help guide the customer through the store and make it easy to navigate. The open floor plan features workstations and multiple screens throughout so designers, architects, builders or contractors can work on projects independently or with their homeowner clients. The Centers were intentionally designed to include large conference spaces available for events or group education, training, discussions and presentations.

“We can easily lock the display down so people can work the doors and the windows and compare different hardware,” says Fred Cernetisch, General Manager. “It also lets the consumer easily see side-by-side how a type of window compares in wood or vinyl.”

The sliding window displays are supplemented by digital product presentations on large or small screen monitors.