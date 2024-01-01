<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Cincinnati Sliding Glass Doors

Sleek Sliding Doors Modernize Your Patio

Cincinnati has centuries of architectural history, yet most homeowners are choosing styles popularized in the last several decades. Sliding glass doors became a common element of these modern architectural designs that emphasized large panels of glass and stylistic simplicity.

In addition to simple style, sliding doors offer easy operation. The single functional glass panel glides effortlessly along a track within the door’s frame. Sliding glass doors are also easy to design around, providing more usable space than a patio door that opens completely or swings on a hinge.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door, gliding patio door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Sliding French Doors

Sliding glass doors were not around at the time most historic Cincinnati homes were built, but they are still commonly used to open up older homes. A sliding French door is a historic throwback that combines a classic, wood look with modern convenience and operation. Traditional French doors open on a hinge. Wood sliding glass doors come in the same styles with traditional grille and hardware options that mimic the old-world feel of French patio doors.

Sliding Screen Doors*

With summer weather that tends to be warm and humid, Hamilton County attracts a large number of mosquitos. Many homeowners add sliding screens to their patio doors so they can enjoy the moderate weather while keeping the insects out. Retractable screens, in particular, are growing in popularity in the area. A retractable screen door rolls away into a self-storage system when you’re not using it, so you can get maximum sunlight through your sliding glass door.

Sliding Patio Doors with Built-in Blinds

There’s a growing trend in Greater Cincinnati for between-the-glass blinds. Sliding glass doors with blinds on the inside provide the control over privacy and sunlight of traditional blinds with the convenience of having them out of the way. Positioned between two glass panels, built-in blinds are protected from dust and damage.

Modern Design

A variety of modern styles are popular in the Greater Cincinnati area: Craftsman, mid-century modern, and Prairie. Large concentrations of modern homes can be found in Amberley, Turpin, Watch Hill, Mt. Airy, and Western Hills. But the modern interior design trend lives on in homes all over the metro with homeowners updating their homes with modern sliding patio doors that use strong, sleek lines, a mix of textures and metals, and natural elements like wood to create a wall of glass.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Cincinnati Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps provide balanced insulation from colder winters and moderate summers.

Glass Glazing

Glazing on your patio door glass panels can help seal out the weather — including those harsh temperatures — and help you maintain a cool and comfortable home climate.

Durable Materials

The Cincinnati climate experiences some extreme weather changes. Wood with exterior aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low-maintenance materials that can stand up to all seasons.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Cincinnati expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

