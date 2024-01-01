<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Cincinnati Vinyl Windows

Vinyl Windows Improve Your Home’s Energy Efficiency

Over-the-Rhine is one of the largest historic districts in the United States. And there are thousands of other historic homes in the Greater Cincinnati area. These older homes can be drafty and lack the energy-saving upgrades of more modern eras. Vinyl windows offer an affordable, energy-efficient option for window replacement and renovation projects.

Vinyl windows have multi-chambered frames and fully-welded sashes that reduce heat loss and help prevent drafts from coming in. Combined with multiple panes of glass, vinyl can help you reduce your heating and cooling costs. Along with the savings, you get a strong, durable window that can perform for years with little maintenance.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Casement Windows

Casement windows are the most common type of window in Cincinnati and beyond. They open on a hinge that swings outward with the turn of a crank. With no sashes blocking the way, casement windows provide full panes of glass and maximum sunlight, making for a trendy addition to modern homes. When opened, the angled panes redirect airflow to help keep your home comfortable with a cool breeze in the warmer seasons.

Black Window Frames

Black window frames are a modern favorite. Black has always stood for elegance and is a versatile color that can work in nearly any color palette. Whether it’s a contemporary wall of glass on a mid-century modern home in Wyoming or a stately late Victorian in Hyde Park, black vinyl windows enhance and modernize your home’s exterior with bold color.

Double-Pane Windows

Double-pane windows can help lower energy costs when replacing the older single-pane windows you’ll find in many of the traditional homes in Greater Cincinnati. These energy efficient windows have insulating gas between the panes to provide extra insulation and help protect from the extreme seasonal temperatures the region experiences. Double-pane vinyl windows combine the energy saving features of both styles to keep your home comfortable year-round.

Mid-Century Modern Design

The Cincinnati suburbs grew in the 50s and 60s when Mid-century modern style was the big trend in housing. Large clusters of mid-century modern homes can be found in Madeira, Indian Hill, Finneytown, Springfield Township, and Wyoming, but the style is popular in Cincinnati homes of every type. Mid-century modern design popularized the use of affordable and non-traditional materials like vinyl and other plastic to create clean lines and pops of color.

Product Lines

Cincinnati Climate Recommendations

Glass Glazing

With persistent clouds and drizzle nearly all year round, consider investing in moisture-resistant window materials, such as fiberglass or vinyl.

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with AdvancedComfort Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps provides balanced insulation from colder winters and moderate summers.

Dual-Pane or Triple-Pane Glass

Double- and triple pane windows are more energy efficient than single-pane windows. The additional panes of glass are filled with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency that can lead to lower energy costs.

Cincinnati Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Cincinnati expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

