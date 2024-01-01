Over-the-Rhine is one of the largest historic districts in the United States. And there are thousands of other historic homes in the Greater Cincinnati area. These older homes can be drafty and lack the energy-saving upgrades of more modern eras. Vinyl windows offer an affordable, energy-efficient option for window replacement and renovation projects.

Vinyl windows have multi-chambered frames and fully-welded sashes that reduce heat loss and help prevent drafts from coming in. Combined with multiple panes of glass, vinyl can help you reduce your heating and cooling costs. Along with the savings, you get a strong, durable window that can perform for years with little maintenance.