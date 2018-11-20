Wood Casement Windows in 2018 Award Winning Cincinnati Home

The homeowners of this 2018 award winning Cincinnati home requested Pella windows for their bold and contemporary upstairs addition. The homeowners chose wood casement windows with black exterior aluminum cladding to allow natural light into their unique design plan. The black wood windows complement the gray exterior nicely and brings a contemporary twist to the beautiful gray suburban home.

A special thank you to drawing dept architecture for the beautiful design of this home, DESIGNBUILD General Contractor for making this home a reality, and RVP Photography for the beautiful images.