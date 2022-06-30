7 Reasons Why Houston Homeowners Should Consider Black Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Houston
on June 30, 2022
People from all over have come to call Houston home. Houston is the sixth-largest city in the U.S. based on population, and it’s the most populous city in Texas. Thanks to the city’s growing international community and thriving economy, the city of Houston is rife with opportunity for emerging fashion designers, architects, artists and musicians.
For homeowners in Houston who are interested in a more modern metropolitan look for their exteriors, black windows may be an intriguing option. Pella® Windows & Doors of Houston can guide you toward selections that boast serious style and functionality, such as Pella® Impervia® black windows. In fact, here are seven reasons why Houston homeowners should consider black windows (yes, even in the Texas heat).
1. Black is timeless for a reason.
Beyond Houston’s expansive city limits, black windows have been around since at least the 19th century and have swung back into focus in recent years thanks in large part to the popularity of the modern farmhouse style. In the fashion world, the color black is widely regarded as cool, sleek and modern in whatever time period it finds itself in.
Available in black, Pella® Impervia windows add to that timeless appeal thanks to their lasting durability. Created with a one-of-a-kind manufacturing process, our exclusive fiberglass is the strongest material for windows and engineered to last.1 In fact, our fiberglass is tested to be 10 times stronger than Andersen Fibrex and 100 times more impact resistant.2,3
2. Black windows go with pretty much everything.
The contrast of sleek black windows against a white or colored wall can make a space feel more streamlined and modern. Because of the versatility of the color, black windows can also nicely complement your room’s décor or window treatments. Whatever your interior style, black windows can truly be a chic choice.
3. Score instant curb appeal.
As in many cities, it can be difficult in Houston for your home to stand out on the block. Every detail matters, including your home’s exterior. Black windows easily make a distinct statement and can help elevate your home’s modern look instantly. It’s exactly the kind of eye-catching statement that’ll get your house noticed.
4. They can stand up to the Texas weather.
At Pella, we offer black windows in wood, vinyl and fiberglass. Our wood-clad windows come protected with an EnduraClad aluminum cladding to resist fading. In Houston, homeowners often choose Pella vinyl windows because our unique vinyl formula is performance tested to withstand weather and retain color. And, if you’re worried about Houston’s scorching summer temperatures, Pella Impervia’s low-maintenance fiberglass material is tested to withstand both extreme heat and sub-zero cold, and resists fading from damaging UV rays.
If you’re interested in black vinyl windows, we offer the Pella 250 Series, which is available with black exterior and white interior.
5. Keep Houston energy efficient.
Many homeowners care deeply about maintaining energy efficiency at home and saving energy can become the make-or-break factor in many purchasing decisions. Pella offers windows that are crafted with exceptionally energy-efficient dual- and triple-pane glass options with argon, which can help slow the transfer of Houston’s heat and keep homes more comfortable all year long.
6. Low-maintenance options mean more time for tunes and tacos.
Pella Impervia black windows are rot- and corrosion-free, thanks to our proprietary fiberglass material. Not only that, our heavy-duty powder-coat finish resists chipping, chalking and fading. That means Houston homeowners don’t have to spend their free time painting or refinishing windows; instead, they can go out and explore the city’s many theaters, restaurants and museums.
7. Black windows are unique as is but can be customized to be made even more so.
You want grilles between the glass? We can do that. Interested in a bay or bow window? Done. Or maybe what you need is some flexibility to design to your imagination. Whatever it is you need to make your wood, vinyl or fiberglass black window dreams come true, we’ve got your back and we’ll be right there for every step.
Black windows could give your Houston home the modern style you’ve been looking for. And when you choose Pella, you can be sure you’re getting the very best. Visit our showroom or schedule an in-home consultation to get started on your window replacement project.
Pella's proprietary fiberglass material has displayed superior strength over wood, vinyl, aluminum, wood/plastic composites, and other fiberglass materials used by leading national brands in tensile and 3-point bend tests performed in accordance with ASTM D638 and D790 testing standards.
3-point bend testing performance based on testing 10 samples of each material using ASTM D790 test methodology.
Impact testing performance based on testing 10 samples of each material using ASTM D256, Method C.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.