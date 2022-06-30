7 Reasons Why Houston Homeowners Should Consider Black Windows

People from all over have come to call Houston home. Houston is the sixth-largest city in the U.S. based on population, and it’s the most populous city in Texas. Thanks to the city’s growing international community and thriving economy, the city of Houston is rife with opportunity for emerging fashion designers, architects, artists and musicians.

For homeowners in Houston who are interested in a more modern metropolitan look for their exteriors, black windows may be an intriguing option. Pella® Windows & Doors of Houston can guide you toward selections that boast serious style and functionality, such as Pella® Impervia® black windows. In fact, here are seven reasons why Houston homeowners should consider black windows (yes, even in the Texas heat).

1. Black is timeless for a reason.

Beyond Houston’s expansive city limits, black windows have been around since at least the 19th century and have swung back into focus in recent years thanks in large part to the popularity of the modern farmhouse style. In the fashion world, the color black is widely regarded as cool, sleek and modern in whatever time period it finds itself in.

Available in black, Pella® Impervia windows add to that timeless appeal thanks to their lasting durability. Created with a one-of-a-kind manufacturing process, our exclusive fiberglass is the strongest material for windows and engineered to last.1 In fact, our fiberglass is tested to be 10 times stronger than Andersen Fibrex and 100 times more impact resistant.2,3