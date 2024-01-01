<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Houston Energy-Efficient Windows

Beat the Heat with Energy-Efficient Windows

Help keep your energy costs down with energy-efficient windows. When air conditioners are running on full blast in the heat of Houston summer, energy-efficient windows will help keep the hot, humid air out and your cool, climate-controlled air in.

Choose windows with the ENERGY STAR® rating to improve the thermal performance of your home, save money, and help protect the environment. Pella offers energy-efficient window options that meet or exceed ENERGY STAR certification in all 50 states. You can install energy efficient windows in every style, so whether you want a custom window for your Mediterranean-influenced home in Piney Point Village or a bay window for you Colonial Revival in River Oaks, there’s an energy efficient option for you.

Commonly known as: energy star windows, double pane windows

Slide 1 / 4

40% Off Qualifying Installations1

OR

No Payments, No Interest If Paid In Full Within 12 Months2

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Frame Options

When choosing energy-efficient windows, different materials for the window frame offer different looks and insulating benefits that are worth considering. Wood frames have low conductivity and offer excellent insulation. Fiberglass frames also have low conductivity and have similar insulation benefits as wood. Multi-chambered vinyl is a third frame option which is better than non-chambered vinyl at helping reduce heat loss from the home.

Glass Options

Pella offers multiple insulating glass options to suit various climates around the United States. In areas like the Southwest that experience high temperatures and intense sunshine, consider low emissivity glass like Advanced Low-E or SunDefense™ Low-E. Both glass options help block the sun’s ultraviolet rays and help reduce the amount of heat transferred.

Glass Glazing

Double or triple glass glazing, more commonly known as double- or triple-pane windows, can drastically improve energy efficiency. In multi-pane windows, a gap in between two or more panes of glass is filled with an inert gas, like argon, which helps reduce heat flow. In addition to insulation, the additional layers of glass on double- and triple-pane windows can also help reduce outside noise.

Between-the-Glass Blinds

For additional protection from the sun, consider Pella’s Between-the-Glass Blinds. Contained in between panes of window glass, these low maintenance blinds are kept free from dust and other allergens.

Houston Climate Recommendations

Extreme Weather

Coastal regions that experience hurricanes and tropical storms may wish to consider impact glass.

Low-E Protection

SunDefense® Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the humid summer heat.

Salty Air

In coastal climates close to water, your windows are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider fiberglass to maintain window integrity.
Casement_Wood_PellaReserveTradit

Houston Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

 

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Houston expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of glass is energy efficient?
How can I save money when replacing windows?
What are the best energy-efficient windows for sunny climates?
What is ENERGY STAR®?
Why should I choose energy-efficient windows?
What are the benefits of replacing my windows?
What makes Pella's windows energy efficient?