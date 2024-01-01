Houston Front Doors

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Contemporary Front Doors for Houston Homes

Your front door welcomes family and friends and enchants passersby. It helps protect your home from heat and rain. Made from steel or fiberglass, entry doors can set the tone for the rest of your home.

Contemporary homes are a common sight throughout Houston, from minimalist ranch homes to modern two-story beauties. Whether a Mid-century charmer in Memorial Bend or new construction in The Woodlands, create a striking entrance with a Pella front door that complements the style of you and your home.

Commonly known as: main door, entry door, entrance door, exterior front doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Front Doors with Glass

Steel and glass are core elements of contemporary style, so it’s fitting to include glass with your contemporary front door. Pair front doors with a glass element—whether a window panel on the door, a sidelight on one or both sides of the door, or a transom window overhead—to bring additional light into the entryway. Sidelights framing single or double entry doors can be especially striking on more modern homes.

Wood-look Front Door

Heat and humidity can have an impact your home, but Houston homeowners can choose a low maintenance fiberglass front door with a wood-look finish to bring beauty and durability to the entrance. These doors fit the look of contemporary homes as well as traditional homes.

Screen Doors*

In warmer climates, front screen doors are a great option to bring the outdoors in while keeping the bugs at bay. Screen doors can aid in ventilation during milder temperatures, allowing gentle breezes and fresh air inside.

Modern Front Door

Contemporary homes call for equally contemporary front doors. Whether made from fiberglass or steel, modern front doors are characterized by their simple design, clean lines, and minimalist hardware.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Houston Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

SunDefense™ Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the hot summer heat.

Extreme Weather

Areas that experience hurricanes and tropical storms may wish to consider impact glass.

Salty Air

In coastal climates close to water, your windows and doors are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider fiberglass to help maintain door integrity.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

