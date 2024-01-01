Houston Sliding Doors
Sliding Patio Doors Extend Your Living Area
Sliding glass doors made from two or more panels provide a wide expanse of glass to take in your natural surroundings and bring more sunlight into your home. Sliding doors, which glide open along a track, help save space and create a seamless outdoor extension of your home when they open onto a backyard, porch, or balcony. Pella sliding glass doors are a great choice for Houston homeowners, from the mid-century modern homes in Memorial to Mediterranean-style homes in The Woodlands.
Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, sliding balcony doors, gliding door, glass pocket door, folding door, bypass sliding door
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Custom Sliding Doors
Sliding Screen Doors*
Sliding Door Blinds
Contemporary Options
*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.
Houston Climate Recommendations
Extreme Weather Protection
Between-the-Glass Blinds or Shades
Salty Air
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.