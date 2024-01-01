<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Houston Sliding Doors

Sliding Patio Doors Extend Your Living Area

Sliding glass doors made from two or more panels provide a wide expanse of glass to take in your natural surroundings and bring more sunlight into your home. Sliding doors, which glide open along a track, help save space and create a seamless outdoor extension of your home when they open onto a backyard, porch, or balcony. Pella sliding glass doors are a great choice for Houston homeowners, from the mid-century modern homes in Memorial to Mediterranean-style homes in The Woodlands.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, sliding balcony doors, gliding door, glass pocket door, folding door, bypass sliding door

Custom Sliding Doors

Pella sliding doors are available in 2-, 3-, or 4-panel configurations where you can choose which panels are operable and which panels are fixed. Our sliding doors are also built-to-order in both standard and custom sizes at one-eighth inch increments, so whether you want an extra-large sliding door for your patio or a smaller sliding door for your kitchen, you can find the size that suits your needs.

Sliding Screen Doors*

Take advantage of mild weather with a sliding screen door. A screen door helps bring the outdoors in while keeping keep bugs and pests out. Pella® InView™ high-transparency screens, made from a finer material than conventional fiberglass screens, allow for increased airflow and visibility.

Sliding Door Blinds

Homeowners love the ample sunlight sliding doors provide, but window treatments can be necessary to temper intense summer sunshine and help keep your home cool, while also providing additional privacy and security. Pella’s between-the-glass blinds are a great low-maintenance solution that won’t get in the way as your screen door is opened and closed.

Contemporary Options

Contemporary homes are a common sight around Houston, from the mid-century homes of Memorial to the new modern homes in Piney Point Village. Sliding doors with simple, clean lines are a smart choice for this style of home. Consider a contemporary black sliding door with minimalist hardware in a chrome or matte black finish.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Houston Climate Recommendations

Extreme Weather Protection

Low country and coastal regions that experience hurricanes and tropical storms may wish to consider impact glass.

Between-the-Glass Blinds or Shades

Control the intensity and amount of sunlight you want into your home with between-the-glass blinds or shades.

Salty Air

In coastal climates close to water, your windows are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider fiberglass to help maintain window and door integrity.

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

A Pella Windows & Doors of Houston expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

