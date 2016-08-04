<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacing Single Pane Windows in Spring, TX

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Houston

on August 4, 2016

Spring, TX

Pella Windows and Doors of Houston replaced this home's old single-paned aluminum windows with energy efficient double-paned vinyl replacement windows from the Encompass by Pella line. The project helped to transform and enhance the look and quality of the home to such a degree that neighbors have stopped to inquire about the project and its result.

