The Shoreline at Waterpoint

These chic condos on Lake Conroe feature Pella fiberglass windows, sliding patio doors, and fiberglass entry doors. Pella Impervia fiberglass windows with black exterior add to the sleek and contemporary design of the project. The large fiberglass windows and sliding patio doors let in natural light and offers a fantastic view of beautiful Lake Conroe.

Pella had the solution for our design concept!

— James Winkler, Developer