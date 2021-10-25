Windows & Doors for Your Houston Rambler Ranch

Window Options Fit for Ranch-Style Homes

There are many choices when it comes to windows for your ranch-style home. Since ranch homes tend to have an open floor plan, it’s important to consider how to maximize natural light across the home. For starters, fixed or picture windows can be found in many rambler ranches. Fixed windows are large and expansive with clean lines. Traditionally ranches will have at least one large picture window in the living room or dining room.

Since fixed windows don’t allow for any airflow, many homeowners pair another type of window with large picture windows. Casement windows are a great option for pairing near or alongside a picture window. Casement windows are hinged at either the right or left side and open with an easy-to-operate crank. These windows allow homeowners to direct airflow into their homes and take advantage of a natural breeze.

Lastly, awning windows are a good choice for nearly any Houston Rambler. Awning windows swing out and are hinged at the top. They are a good choice for a small accent either above or below another window. One of the best parts about awning windows is that since they are angled, they can prevent rain from entering the home during a summer shower.

There are a few types of windows that are not traditional to the Rambler Ranch style. To stay true to the ranch-style, avoid bay or bow windows, shaped windows, decorative glass and double- or single-hung windows. While these windows are great, they are typically associated with other architectural styles such as Victorian, Cape Cod and Tudor.