Indianapolis, also known as Nap City, is a vibrant place full of architecture that reflects its rich history and culture. In the heart of Indianapolis, you can find historic downtown neighborhoods surrounding Monument Square – which are full of colonial, Tudor, Cape Cod and Victorian treasures. Take a drive to suburbs like Carmel, Indiana, and you’ll find more ranch, craftsman, bungalow and farmhouse-style abodes. No matter where you go in Indianapolis, you’ll likely notice that many homes feature double-hung windows.
Double-hung windows have been the most popular window style in America for a long time running. These windows feature two operable sashes that can be opened from the top and bottom, and the panes tilt inward for easy cleaning. Known for their functionality, energy efficiency, stylistic versatility and ventilation, double-hung windows are a popular choice for Indianapolis homeowners.
Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows.
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Wood Double-Hung Windows
Many owners of historic homes opt for wood windows, as this is the original window material. In addition to maintaining your home’s historic integrity, wood windows are highly customizable in terms of color, size and structure. Opt for a protective aluminum cladding on the exterior of your wood double-hung windows to protect them and lessen the effects of Indianapolis’ occasional winter ice storms and hot, humid summers.
White Double-Hung Windows
Black windows are a trendy, bold way to make a statement, however, white windows are a tried and true popular choice. This classic color lightens up your home and can create contrast in homes with darker exteriors. You can choose from wood, vinyl or fiberglass materials when designing white double-hung windows, so you also won’t be limited in terms of window material options.
Fiberglass Double-Hung Windows
Fiberglass double-hung windows provide strength that can stand the test of Indianapolis’ diverse climate. In addition to durability, this window material creates a high-quality look, supports energy efficiency and requires little maintenance. Pair fiberglass frames with our energy-efficient window glass options for a window solution that keeps you comfortable during the city’s icy winters and hot summers.
Tall Double-Hung Windows
If you want even better ventilation and natural light, tall double-hung windows are the way to go. Tall windows also have more room for design customizations, for example, Victorian homes typically feature tall double-hung windows with colored glass. You can choose windows that are on the higher end of standard double-hung window heights, opt for combinations of window styles to create a floor-to-ceiling look, or go for something in between.
Indianapolis Climate Recommendations
Diverse Climate
Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella®? Impervia®?. This strong fiberglass for double-hung windows is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.
Durable Materials
Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with exterior aluminum cladding is ideal for withstanding the elements..
Double-Pane Glass
Need to cut your energy costs? Double-hung windows can be made with energy-efficient double-pane glass that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency, which can help insulate against Indianapolis’ versatile weather.
