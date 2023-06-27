Arlington Homeowners Have New Pella Patio Doors Installed

The previous doors in this Arlington home were flush with the homeowner's indoor furniture and made it difficult to access the back patio. They wanted a new patio door with an accordion feature that created a sense of continuity between the indoors and outdoors and made the backyard much easier to access.

One of the main issues this homeowner had with their previous doors was that they clashed with interior furniture, often bumping into it and blocking walkways. The priority with the new doors was to keep them out of the way of their living space.

The new bifold patio doors this Arlington homeowner chose have clear glass and no grilles, allowing them to enjoy the view of their backyard even when the doors are not open. Additionally, the back patio is now much easier to access, as the doors stay folded and out of the way of the indoor living space when open.