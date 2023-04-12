Arlington Home Shines with 66 New Replacement Windows

These homeowners in Arlington had recently moved in and were extremely unhappy with the home's original windows. They believed the previous homeowners may have replaced these windows with a company that didn't follow the correct standards — in fact, they could put their fingers through the corners of some of the windows.

Overall, these homeowners needed high-quality replacement windows that were installed according to excellent standards.

Project Details: Window Replacement for Entire Home

For this project, our team completely overhauled this Arlington home's windows, replacing every single one. All 66 windows on the home were replaced with Pella 250 Lifestyle Picture Windows in various specialty sizes.

After the installation of all 66 windows, the homeowners were thrilled. Not only were they pleased with the final product, but they were also excited that our team was able to complete the project early, before the estimated project duration of two weeks.

With this window replacement from our Pella of Memphis team, the homeowners feel the home has a more cohesive, sophisticated look. They also love how the clear panels of the replacement picture windows we installed in the living room and kitchen bring so much more light into the home, all while supporting energy efficiency. The window trim matches and the windows add tremendous curb appeal, making a noticeable difference when you pull up to the home.

Considering a replacement window project of your own? Find inspiration from our other local projects or get in touch with us today to schedule a free in-home consultation.