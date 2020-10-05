Beautiful Vinyl Windows Installed

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Collierville, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    1990

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    All existing windows

  • Products Used:

    Pella Vinyl 250 Series

These nearly thirty-year-old windows were due for an upgrade. Pella professionals worked with the homeowner to find the best solution possible for this homeowner. After removing the old aluminum windows, Pella experts installed new vinyl windows which are energy efficient and easy to take care of. The homeowner is extremely happy with the results! 

