Caring For Your Home's Exterior Doors

When you purchase your home, you put a lot of thought into the perfect front door. One of the quickest ways to increase curb appeal is by having an exquisite front door. A beautiful door also helps increase your home's value.

Your exterior doors reflect your architectural style and give your guests the first impression of your home. It is vital that you protect the investment of your exterior doors by making sure you clean them properly. At Pella Windows & Doors of Memphis, we have an experienced staff and that can help you with advice on proper care, maintenance or replacement of your exterior doors.

Most exterior doors use three primary materials: wood, fiberglass and wrought iron. The varied materials have their own set of guidelines for keeping them clean and preserving your investment. When it comes to cleaning your exterior doors feel free to use the following guidelines when caring for your doors. It is important to note that many think just power washing a door is the easiest solution. The high-pressure water can damage the door and the surrounding area. Please leave power washing for sidewalks and driveways.

Here are a few tips on cleaning and maintaining your exterior doors.