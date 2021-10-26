<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Casement Windows Upgrade the Look and Efficiency of This 1964 Germantown Build

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis

on October 26, 2021

Before

page banner

After

page banner

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Germantown, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1946

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

The homeowners of this Germantown house were referred to Pella by a trusted friend and sought our assistance for a window replacement project. We replaced the exterior front windows of the home — originally built in 1964 — with Pella Lifestyle Series casement windows, and the results did not disappoint. 

The homeowners were so excited, not only to give their home a beautiful, updated look, but also for the energy efficiency that these new wood windows will bring for years to come.

page banner

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now