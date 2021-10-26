Casement Windows Upgrade the Look and Efficiency of This 1964 Germantown Build

The homeowners of this Germantown house were referred to Pella by a trusted friend and sought our assistance for a window replacement project. We replaced the exterior front windows of the home — originally built in 1964 — with Pella Lifestyle Series casement windows, and the results did not disappoint.

The homeowners were so excited, not only to give their home a beautiful, updated look, but also for the energy efficiency that these new wood windows will bring for years to come.